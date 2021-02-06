(The Center Square) – The economic and societal costs of smoking in Maine – including health care costs and out-of-pocket product costs – totaled $46,309 per smoker per year, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

The financial services website ranked which of the 50 states and the District of Columbia had the lowest and highest such costs. Maine was ranked 31st lowest based on WalletHub’s calculations. 

Smokers in the state were also found to pay out $2,602 in out-of-pocket costs per year, the 35th lowest such expenditure among the states and Washington, D.C., according to the WalletHub analysis.

Nationally, smoking costs total more than $300 billion annually, according to the study, which estimated that there are 34.2 million smokers in the United States.

The website examined per-person costs of smoking by measuring the out-of-pocket costs, the amount of the return on investment that could have been realized by investing these out-of-pocket costs, health care costs per smoker, income losses and other costs, such as higher property insurance premiums.

---

Smoking Costs per Year, From Lowest to Highest

Overall Rank (Lowest to Highest)StateTotal Cost per SmokerOut-of-Pocket Cost
(Rank)		Financial Opportunity Cost
(Rank)		Health-Care Cost per Smoker
(Rank)		Income Loss per Smoker
(Rank)		Other Costs per Smoker
(Rank)
1Mississippi$35,344$1,997
(9)		$22,259
(9)		$2,586
(9)		$8,243
(1)		$259
(32)
2Missouri$35,476$1,792
(1)		$19,980
(1)		$3,135
(28)		$10,334
(13)		$235
(23)
3Alabama$36,023$1,986
(8)		$22,137
(8)		$2,341
(2)		$9,312
(5)		$247
(27)
4North Carolina$36,580$1,942
(3)		$21,649
(3)		$2,447
(6)		$10,321
(12)		$221
(14)
5Tennessee$36,682$1,967
(5)		$21,933
(5)		$2,464
(7)		$10,093
(9)		$225
(18)
6Kentucky$36,740$2,044
(11)		$22,788
(11)		$2,298
(1)		$9,413
(7)		$197
(3)
7South Carolina$36,998$1,978
(7)		$22,056
(7)		$2,596
(10)		$10,121
(10)		$247
(26)
8Georgia$37,296$1,935
(2)		$21,567
(2)		$2,377
(4)		$11,156
(22)		$260
(33)
9Louisiana$37,704$2,128
(15)		$23,724
(15)		$2,359
(3)		$9,193
(4)		$300
(41)
10Idaho$38,467$2,048
(12)		$22,829
(12)		$2,404
(5)		$10,980
(20)		$207
(6)
11Arkansas$38,742$2,237
(17)		$24,945
(17)		$2,507
(8)		$8,811
(3)		$242
(25)
12North Dakota$38,844$1,956
(4)		$21,811
(4)		$3,201
(29)		$11,624
(31)		$251
(28)
13Wyoming$38,929$1,971
(6)		$21,974
(6)		$3,054
(23)		$11,701
(32)		$229
(20)
14West Virginia$38,962$2,241
(18)		$24,985
(18)		$2,769
(12)		$8,793
(2)		$174
(1)
15Indiana$38,968$2,099
(13)		$23,398
(13)		$2,894
(16)		$10,369
(14)		$208
(7)
16Nebraska$39,586$2,000
(10)		$22,300
(10)		$3,608
(33)		$11,381
(26)		$297
(40)
17Florida$41,821$2,267
(20)		$25,270
(20)		$3,276
(30)		$10,661
(17)		$347
(50)
18Montana$42,160$2,358
(25)		$26,288
(25)		$2,985
(19)		$10,288
(11)		$242
(24)
19Iowa$42,591$2,318
(21)		$25,840
(21)		$3,106
(26)		$11,104
(21)		$222
(16)
20Oregon$42,604$2,241
(18)		$24,985
(18)		$3,097
(25)		$12,070
(33)		$210
(9)
21Ohio$42,678$2,391
(27)		$26,654
(27)		$2,895
(17)		$10,556
(15)		$182
(2)
22South Dakota$42,706$2,373
(26)		$26,450
(26)		$2,933
(18)		$10,716
(18)		$234
(22)
23Texas$42,909$2,325
(22)		$25,921
(22)		$2,789
(13)		$11,526
(29)		$347
(49)
24Colorado$43,071$2,124
(14)		$23,683
(14)		$3,066
(24)		$13,883
(42)		$315
(44)
25Kansas$43,078$2,351
(24)		$26,206
(24)		$3,052
(22)		$11,176
(24)		$294
(38)
26Virginia$43,308$2,139
(16)		$23,846
(16)		$3,306
(31)		$13,762
(41)		$255
(30)
27Oklahoma$43,784$2,540
(32)		$28,322
(32)		$2,812
(14)		$9,801
(8)		$309
(43)
28Michigan$44,025$2,475
(30)		$27,590
(30)		$3,032
(21)		$10,725
(19)		$203
(5)
29New Mexico$44,045$2,581
(34)		$28,770
(34)		$3,114
(27)		$9,350
(6)		$231
(21)
30Nevada$45,589$2,562
(33)		$28,566
(33)		$2,861
(15)		$11,390
(27)		$210
(8)
31Maine$46,309$2,602
(35)		$29,014
(35)		$3,888
(39)		$10,606
(16)		$199
(4)
32New Hampshire$46,472$2,332
(23)		$26,003
(23)		$3,885
(38)		$14,028
(43)		$223
(17)
33Delaware$46,627$2,438
(28)		$27,183
(28)		$4,163
(41)		$12,632
(35)		$211
(11)
34Utah$46,939$2,464
(29)		$27,468
(29)		$3,015
(20)		$13,640
(40)		$352
(51)
35Arizona$47,969$2,785
(36)		$31,049
(36)		$2,744
(11)		$11,170
(23)		$221
(15)
36Wisconsin$49,644$2,818
(37)		$31,415
(37)		$3,651
(34)		$11,550
(30)		$210
(10)
37Maryland$51,163$2,537
(31)		$28,282
(31)		$4,457
(45)		$15,613
(50)		$275
(34)
38Pennsylvania$52,898$3,106
(40)		$34,630
(40)		$3,526
(32)		$11,423
(28)		$212
(12)
39New Jersey$54,941$2,865
(38)		$31,944
(38)		$4,410
(44)		$15,435
(48)		$287
(37)
40Vermont$55,071$3,230
(43)		$36,013
(43)		$4,261
(42)		$11,340
(25)		$226
(19)
41Illinois$55,505$3,208
(42)		$35,769
(42)		$3,819
(37)		$12,454
(34)		$255
(31)
42California$55,948$3,033
(39)		$33,816
(39)		$4,298
(43)		$14,479
(46)		$322
(45)
43Washington$56,126$3,132
(41)		$34,914
(41)		$3,662
(35)		$14,164
(44)		$254
(29)
44Alaska$58,645$3,318
(44)		$36,990
(44)		$4,536
(46)		$13,583
(39)		$218
(13)
45Minnesota$59,336$3,435
(45)		$38,292
(45)		$3,898
(40)		$13,427
(38)		$284
(36)
46Hawaii$61,139$3,475
(46)		$38,740
(46)		$3,683
(36)		$14,958
(47)		$283
(35)
47Rhode Island$63,639$3,705
(50)		$41,303
(50)		$5,499
(49)		$12,810
(36)		$322
(46)
48Connecticut$64,658$3,650
(49)		$40,693
(49)		$5,794
(50)		$14,190
(45)		$331
(47)
49New York$64,889$3,822
(51)		$42,605
(51)		$5,179
(47)		$12,979
(37)		$303
(42)
50District of Columbia$65,916$3,603
(47)		$40,164
(47)		$5,245
(48)		$16,608
(51)		$297
(39)
51Massachusetts$66,078$3,643
(48)		$40,611
(48)		$6,037
(51)		$15,452
(49)		$335
(48)

Source: WalletHub.com

Tags