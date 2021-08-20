(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said.
According to a news release, King, who is vaccinated, took a test as a precaution after feeling “under the weather” earlier this week.
“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said in a statement. “I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread.
“I will keep everyone posted in the days ahead of the healing process, but I urge everyone to remain vigilant, follow the guidance from health professionals, and get vaccinated if you haven’t been,” King added. “While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet. We must all continue to look out for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.”
King is one of several senators to test positive for COVID-19 this week. U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, also tested positive.
Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said he tested positive. Additionally, on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced he tested positive for COVID-19.