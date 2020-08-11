(The Center Square) – In the wake of the economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine’s cities and towns are facing revenue losses approaching $150 million.
The Maine Municipal Association (MMA) released that projection following a survey of 85 jurisdictions that took place from the end of June until mid-July. Results from some regions was still expected, meaning the actual loss total could be higher.
During a briefing with Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, Kate Dufour, director of the MMA’s Department of State and Federal Relations, said results showed up to three-quarters of survey respondents expected to make program cuts or use fund balances to help make up for the financial losses, the Portland Press Herald reported.
“Those are relatively short-term and short-lived responses, because when you start to deplete your surpluses and undesignated fund balances, that’s not available in the next year,” Dufour told the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.
Nine percent of municipalities surveyed said both program cuts and property tax increases may be instituted to offset the losses, Dufour said.
Dufour said only about a quarter of the revenues were expected to be recovered, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Many of the losses are due to the falloff in sales taxes from hotels, restaurants and other businesses that have been shut down during government-mandated closures due to the pandemic. The revenues from those sectors declined by roughly 60 percent in the last fiscal quarter of the year, which ended June 30.
Dufour’s briefing provided lawmakers with further perspective on the latest revenue forecast, which shows Maine’s 2020-21 fiscal budget may have a deficit of $422 million.
Projected federal aid to cities and towns remains up in the air as Congress and the White House still have not reached a consensus on the next COVID-19 stimulus package.