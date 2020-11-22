(The Center Square) – Cumberland County residents on average paid $3,745 annually in property taxes, the highest such tax levies among all regions of Maine, according to a new Tax Foundation analysis.
The Tax Foundation study was based on median property taxes paid within counties in 2018, based on five-year estimates. The lowest such taxes were found in locations such as the Aleutians East Borough and the Kusilvak Census Area in Alaska, as well as some parishes in Louisiana and Alabama’s Choctaw County, where property owners pay about $200 annually.
Counties in both New York and New Jersey, meanwhile, were home to people who paid the highest median property taxes, with some areas averaging tax bills of more than $10,000, the study found
Property tax revenues remain a prime source of funds for state and local governments, according to the Tax Foundation. In 2017, these revenues represented 31.9 percent of all state and local funding, the study states.
The higher median property tax bills tend to occur in urban areas, where homes tend to cost more than more rural locations, the Tax Foundation reported.
---
Where Do People Pay the Highest Property Taxes?
|State
|Region Where Residents Pay the Most in Property Taxes
|Average Property Tax Payments
|Alabama
|Shelby County
|$1,050
|Alaska
|Anchorage Municipality
|$4,067
|Arizona
|Coconino County
|$1,535
|Arkansas
|Benton County
|$1,292
|California
|Marin County
|$7,433
|Colorado
|Arapahoe County
|$1,864
|Connecticut
|Fairfield County
|$7,393
|Delaware
|New Castle County
|$1,893
|Florida
|Monroe County
|$3,130
|Georgia
|Fulton County
|$2,901
|Hawaii
|Honolulu County
|$1,896
|Idaho
|Blaine County
|$1,900
|Illinois
|Lake County
|$7,347
|Indiana
|Hamilton County
|$2,428
|Iowa
|Dallas County
|$3,564
|Kansas
|Johnson County
|$3,018
|Kentucky
|Oldham County
|$2,695
|Louisiana
|St. Tammany County
|$1,720
|Maine
|Cumberland County
|$3,745
|Maryland
|Howard County
|$5,582
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk County
|$5,592
|Michigan
|Washtenaw County
|$4,232
|Minnesota
|Hennepin County
|$3,336
|Mississippi
|Madison County
|$1,565
|Missouri
|Platte County
|$2,666
|Montana
|Missoula County
|$2,658
|Nebraska
|Douglas County
|$3,286
|Nevada
|Douglas County
|$2,091
|New Hampshire
|Rockingham County
|$6,293
|New Jersey
|Bergen / Essex counties
|$10,000
|New Mexico
|Bernalillo County
|$2,032
|New York
|Nassau, Rockland, and Westchester counties
|$10,000
|North Carolina
|Orange County
|$3,488
|North Dakota
|Cass County
|$2,672
|Ohio
|Delaware County
|$5,348
|Oklahoma
|Cleveland County
|$1,854
|Oregon
|Washington County
|$3,784
|Pennsylvania
|Chester County
|$5,177
|Rhode Island
|Washington County
|$4,299
|South Carolina
|Beaufort County
|$1,466
|South Dakota
|Lincoln County
|$2,947
|Tennessee
|Williamson County
|$2,301
|Texas
|Collin County
|$5,594
|Utah
|Summit County
|$2,469
|Vermont
|Chittenden County
|$5,353
|Virginia
|Fairfax County
|$5,641
|Washington
|King County
|$4,611
|West Virginia
|Putnam County
|$988
|Wisconsin
|Dane County
|$4,994
|Wyoming
|Teton County
|$3,896
Source: Tax Foundation