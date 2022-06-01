(The Center Square) – Workers in northeastern states toiled longer hours and produced more results in 2021 than in the preceding year, according to a new federal report.
The analysis, released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that New Hampshire led the northeast region in labor productivity – or the measure of goods and services workers delivered during those hours – which increased to 5.2% last year.
The Granite State's 626,895 workers in the private, nonfarm sector increased their output by 9.3%, but also worked 3.9% more hours than in 2020, the data shows.
The result was a productivity bump higher than any other northeastern state and the second-highest in the nation after the state of Washington, which saw its productivity rise by 6.4% last year.
Meanwhile, Maine lagged behind other states in the region with a 0.5% rise in productivity in 2021 over the previous year. Maine’s 589,000 workers increased their output by 6.3%, but they also worked 5.3% more hours than in the preceding year, according to the federal labor data.
Nationally, Maine was ranked No. 37 in labor productivity, tied with Nebraska.
Overall, labor compensation costs rose by an average of 9% among northeast states during 2021, compared to the previous year, the report noted. In New Hampshire, compensation rose by 16% last year, while in Maine it went up by 11.2%, according to the data.
Nationally, labor productivity in the private nonfarm sector increased in 39 states and the District of Columbia in 2021, according to the data. In all 50 states, output and hours worked increased following a year of decline across both sectors.
At least 10 states had productivity declines in 2021, including New Jersey, Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Wyoming, according to the BLS report.
The report doesn't include raw data representing labor output or the actual number of hours worked – only percentage changes in those measures year over year.
A separate report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released in March, showed that nonfarm productivity rose 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as output decreased 2.4% and hours worked increased 5.5% in the quarter.
The federal agency said that was the largest decline in quarterly productivity since the third quarter of 1947, when the measure decreased 11.7%.