(The Center Square) – Maine’s burgeoning commercial solar power industry is projected to spend nearly $1 billion over the next five years on clean energy projects, according to a new report.
The study, released by the trade group Maine Renewable Energy Association, estimates the solar industry could spend $540 million and create 8,500 jobs in Maine by 2027. Further, it says spending on labor and businesses in the state could exceed $970 million through 2027, based on the potential capacity for solar expansion.
Local governments could receive an estimated $174 million in new tax revenue from the solar projects over a 20-year period, ending in 2046, the report's authors noted.
The group, which represents wind, solar, hydro and other renewable energy interests, cautioned that the actual economic impacts will depend on how much the industry is affected by labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, delays in hooking up projects and changes in public policy.
To be sure, the report didn't include estimates of the financial impact of solar projects on electric customers through the state’s net energy billing programs.
The net-metering programs offer credits on consumers' utility bills for electricity provided to the regional power grid, which are subsidized through electric rates.
Maine has set aggressive goals to get more power from the sun and wind in coming years as it seeks to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2020, about 80% of Maine's electricity net generation came from renewable energy resources, with hydroelectric power providing the largest share at 34%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Earlier this year, the state's largest utility, Central Maine Power, reached an agreement with solar power companies over the expansion of the industry in the state.
The settlement includes a commitment from the utility company to spend $700,000 over the next two years to add more clean energy in the regional electric grid.
Clean power groups, such as Maine Renewable Energy Association and the Coalition for Solar Access, had complained that CMP was throttling the expansion of solar power in the state by delaying the process of hooking up solar farms to its substations and requiring solar operators to pay for last-minute, multimillion dollar upgrades.
Gov. Janet Mills asked state utility regulators to open an investigation into the solar interconnectivity issues following CMP's announcement last year that it had underestimated the cost of infrastructure upgrades needed to connect about 18 solar projects to the grid.
On Wednesday, the Maine Department of Transportation said it has started installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta that will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a news release.
Once online, the solar arrays will generate approximately 8.5 megawatts of solar energy – enough to power about 1,000 homes, the state agency said.