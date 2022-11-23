(The Center Square) – Wages are up in Maine, but many private employers are still having a difficult time finding qualified workers, according to a new independent report.
The report by the nonpartisan Maine Economic Growth Council found in 2021 Maine wages grew by 5% to $54,651 a year, which is below the national average of $67,610, but still above average compared to other Northeastern states. Overall, wages in the Pine Tree state have been rising gradually every year since 2011, according to the report.
The council's annual Measures of Growth 2022 report also looked at the adequacy of wages to cover workers’ basic needs, and found it varies by household and region.
In 2021, the estimated living wage for a single Mainer was $37,190; $90,230 for a single person with two children; and for two working adults with two children, it was $103,084, the report's authors noted.
Regionally, wages exceed the state average in Maine's most populous Cumberland County, but trail elsewhere, with rural Franklin and Piscataquis counties having the lowest wages, according to the report.
But the pinch of record high inflation absorbed most of these gains. After adjusting for inflation, the purchasing power of the average wage earner rose just 0.5%, the council said in the report.
Meanwhile, a "critical workforce shortage" in the state means many employers are struggling to find people qualified to fill available jobs across a wide swath of industries, the report noted.
The report's authors wrote that businesses are trying to regain momentum lost during the pandemic, but said "those ambitions have outpaced the supply of workers."
Workforce participation in the state is hovering at about 60%. The labor force remains below pre-pandemic levels and the national average, the report noted.
"Maine’s economy cannot flourish, and cannot create the opportunities Maine people desire, unless our workforce is large and skilled enough to support growing businesses," the report's authors wrote.
The council, which is made up of business owners and lawmakers, also pointed out that other factors unique to Maine could exacerbate the state's labor challenges.
"Maine’s high percentage of older workers means this phenomenon may have been even more prevalent here than elsewhere in the U.S.," the report's authors wrote. "It is not yet clear whether these individuals will return to the labor force and, if so, in what capacity."
Overall, Maine received a "gold star" from the group for rising wages, as well as other categories such as support for entrepreneurship, safety, and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The report noted other "red flags" for the state's outlook on issues such as housing affordability, mental and behavioral health, and research and development investment.