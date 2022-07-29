(The Center Square) – Maine is on track to meet its aggressive carbon reduction goals over the next three decades, according to a new report.
The report, released Thursday by the state Department of Environmental Protection, found that as of 2019 the state's greenhouse gas emissions were 25% lower than in 1990. This surpassed the state's initial goal of a 10% reduction in emissions that scientists say are contributing to a warmer planet.
The state's transportation sector accounted for half of its overall greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, which have dropped by 8% since 1990, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Maine's economy has grown while emissions have declined, with 53% less emissions per million dollars of state gross domestic product in 2019 compared to 1990, the report's authors noted.
The report also noted that Maine is sequestering about 75% of its greenhouse gas emissions through "carbon uptake" by trees and soil in the state's vast woodlands.
In a statement, Gov. Janet Mills touted the progress and said her administration will "continue to partner with communities, businesses, and people across Maine to further reduce emissions, protect and preserve our environment, and strengthen our economy for future generations."
Maine has set ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, carbon "net-neutral" by 2045 – whereby it sequesters as much carbon as it emits – and ultimately an reduction of 80% over 1990 levels by 2050.
A four-year climate change plan, signed by Mills a year ago, commits the state to taking ambitious steps to meet those goals, including expansion of wind and solar power, getting more electric vehicles on the road and improving energy efficiency.
To meet its carbon reduction goals, the Mills administration has been diverting tens of millions of dollars of state and federal money to expand renewable energy and harden the state's public infrastructure to the impacts of climate change.
Republicans have criticized Mills' aggressive spending on environmental initiatives, arguing that initiatives such as adding solar panels on the governor's mansion are driving up the state's debt while doing little to blunt the impact of climate change.
In Washington, Congress is also looking to spend more money on climate change, with Senate Democrats announcing late Wednesday that they had reached a deal that includes $369 billion in spending. If approved, the legislation will be the largest climate allocation by any one country.
Still, a recent New York Times/Siena poll found only 1% of voters nationally believed climate change was the most important issue facing the nation, far behind worries about inflation and the economy.