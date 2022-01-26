(The Center Square) – Maine's sizzling real estate market saw housing prices increase dramatically last year, according to a new report, which says a lack of housing options is constraining overall sales.
The Maine Association of Realtors' annual report shows that the statewide median sales price for a single family hit $299,000 last year, a rise of 16.8%. The association reported 20,401 housing transactions last year, a historic high for the state.
"Overall, 2021 was a record-breaking year for residential real estate in Maine," Madeleine Hill, a broker and president of the Maine Association of Realtors, said in a statement. "The sales year ended with historic highs for the number of reported transactions and median sales price since we began compiling data more than 21 years ago.”
One of the hottest markets is Cumberland County, which saw the median home prices jump by 19.5% to $434,900 from 2020 to 2021, according to the report. In Kennebec County the median home price went up by more than 25% to $248,000. Knox County also saw a big leap in the median housing price, going up 28.24% to $344,000 last year.
But the association says a shrinking inventory of housing – for both market-priced and affordable homes – is driving up prices and edging first-time buyers out of the market.
Hill said overall sales demand has been "strong but constrained" due to tight for-sale inventory of single-family homes in the state.
"As a result of the supply-demand imbalance, most markets have experienced a decreased number of units sold but double-digit appreciation for median sold prices," she said.
The housing crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies to the state.
On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced a plan to spend $50 million from her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to build more housing in the state. The funding comes from the state's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
Mills said initially $10 million in grants will be made available through MaineHousing, which is estimated to support at least 150 new affordable single-family homes. Another additional $40 million for housing will become available later this year, when the second part of ARPA funds become available, she said.
"The pandemic has put the price of homes, and the dream of home ownership, out of reach for too many hardworking families," Mills said in a statement. "It’s time we fixed that."