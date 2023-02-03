(The Center Square) – Maine ranked near the bottom in a new national report detailing the collection of fines and fees.
The Reason Foundation unveiled its report detailing how much local governments collected in 2020 from fines and fees. Maine fell well below the national average, ranking 47th in the nation, and in last place in New England.
New York led the way with $1.4 billion collected, with California second at $1.26 billion, and Texas third at $1.17 billion. For the country, the total came in at $8.9 billion and $27 per capita.
In New England states, according to the report, Maine had the lowest revenue collected at $3.9 million, breaking down to $2.89 per capita. Massachusetts collected $109 million, Rhode Island $10.5 million, New Hampshire $4 million, and Vermont $3 million.
The report shows that local governments use law enforcement to generate revenue, and any pressure to raise revenue through the justice system would undermine and conflict with promoting public safety.
Jacob Posik, director of communications for Maine Policy Institute, told The Center Square fines and fees collection is relatively small, but the Legislature appears to be moving in the opposite direction. He said there are plans for legislation to be introduced that would incorporate a texting-while-driving law and leaving a child under 10 in a car, both featuring escalating fines by offense.
“At the end of the day, I think we need to ask ourselves is there a better way to go about this?” Posik questioned of the fines and fees. “Is there a better way to help people? Is there a better way to ensure compliance with our laws other than trying to generate revenue for the state?”
The Reason Foundation offered reform recommendations that would prevent the justice system from turning into revenue centers, according to the release. Among the recommendations is using an affordability to pay model where fines would be based on ability to pay.
“Any sort of penalty like this, they're very punitive and they affect those most at the lower end of the income spectrum,” Posik said. “I don't think we're really helping people by fining them, especially in the current economic environment where you have high, persistent rates of inflation.
“Maine should look at that. I think it would be better than the one-size-fits-all approach. It's dependent on your income, and then there's a sliding scale from there. I do think that that's a better approach.”
The foundation, according to the release, urges states to eliminate user fees and poverty penalties, which takes more money from lower income families, and urges states to fund the courts from state budgets.
Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, D-Knox, who serves as chairwoman of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, did not respond to The Center Square’s inquiry for comment.