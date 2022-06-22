(The Center Square) – A new report from a left-leaning research group argues that inflationary costs for Maine's consumers are being driven largely by corporate profits, not labor costs.
The report by the Maine Center for Economic Progress said corporate profits are rising as Mainers feel the pinch of record-high inflation and pointed the finger at policy decisions on a state and federal level that the group says has "given corporations greater power over people to set prices and control the flow of goods and services."
"Now, corporations are using this power to extract even larger profits under the cover of current global supply chain disruptions," the report's authors wrote.
In 2021, corporate profits were the highest they’ve been since the late 1940s, the group said, which accounted for a larger share of recent price increases than labor costs.
The report cites data from the National Economic Council showing the four largest meat-processing companies reported in late-2021 that their gross profits had risen by more than 120% compared to before the pandemic.
The outsized impact of corporate profits on inflation is a reversal from previous years where labor costs accounted for more than 60% of inflationary costs, the center's report noted.
What's more, it is workers and not the companies that employ them that will bear the brunt of impacts from higher interest rates and a looming economic recession.
On a federal level, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have not aggressively pushed back against corporate consolidation using anti-trust laws, the group claims.
The report's authors recommended that state policymakers expand safety net programs and pursue strategies discouraging corporate consolidation, such as eliminating tax laws that the group argues favor large companies. They singled out Maine’s Business Equipment Tax Reimbursement program, noting that 46% of the benefit goes to the biggest 1% of applicants.
The center urges Gov. Janet Mills to use a Maine law that bars businesses from increasing prices by more than 15% during periods of "abnormal market disruption" for some commodities, which was used during the pandemic to prevent price gouging.
"The rapid increase in the cost of living is clearly hitting many Mainers hard, especially those with low income," the authors wrote. "Lawmakers must act to protect the most vulnerable Mainers while taking on corporate giants whose profiteering is making people’s struggles worse."