(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it.
The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead of diverting more grant money to providers the state should focus on rolling back what the group described as "excessive, burdensome, unnecessary and expensive regulations" that govern the industry.
"While grants may potentially make it more appealing to start a child care business in the state, it is unlikely this is going to provide a long-term, sustainable solution to the lack of child care, let alone affordable child care," the report's authors wrote.
"Rolling back excessive and unnecessary requirements would reduce barriers to entry, lower costs for working parents, and allow for more providers to open their doors in underserved areas of the state," they added.
Last month, Gov. Janet Mills announced plans to divert $10 million in federal funding to create 3,500 new child-care slots statewide, primarily in home-based or child-care businesses.
Mills, who is up for reelection this year, touted the spending as a lifeline for families struggling to find "healthy, safe care for their kids that allows them to go to work, bring home a paycheck, and strengthen our economy."
Mills signed a law in July 2021 overhauling the state's early schooling system, which provides child care from birth to 5 years old for Maine families that meet federal poverty guidelines.
The state is getting about $120 million in federal funding for expanding child care programs through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Like many states, Maine is struggling to provide child care services for working families who are returning to their jobs as the threat of the pandemic subsides.
From 2008 to 2021, Maine saw a massive decline in the number of licensed child care providers operating in the state, according to the report's authors. In some counties, the number of providers dropped by more than 50% during that period, the group said.
That's driven up the costs for child care services in the state. The average Maine family spends $12,480 per year to care for an infant or toddler, $7,140 for a preschooler, and $5,360 for a school-aged child, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
By comparison, the in-state tuition cost to attend the University of Southern Maine in the current academic year is $11,940, the report's authors note.
The report's authors argue that solving Maine’s child-care crisis will require state policymakers to loosen restrictions on child-to-staff ratios, eliminate minimum education requirements, and increase the number of children that may be watched by unlicensed providers, among other recommendations.
"Regardless of how much money providers receive up front, they are still going to face the same harsh regulatory environment for as long as they continue to operate," they wrote. "If the state truly wants to provide a solution for Maine parents who are unable to find or afford child care, they have to start confronting the problem of overregulation head on."