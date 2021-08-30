(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is standing behind his decision to threaten a mutiny in a bid to force a vote on President Joe Biden's jobs and infrastructure plan.
Golden is among nine moderate House Democrats who threatened to withhold votes from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution if the House didn't act on Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Last week, the lawmakers reached an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that allowed a vote on the budget bill to advance on a party-line vote and set a date for a vote on the infrastructure plan.
In a statement, Golden said the agreement "successfully prevents the two bills from being tied together" and ensures that the infrastructure plan will move more swiftly through Congress.
“If Washington worked the way it was supposed to, Congress would have already passed the bipartisan infrastructure package into law," Golden said in a statement.
He said the delay is "putting at risk funding Maine needs to replace lead pipes, fix roads and bridges, expand broadband, and much more."
Golden and other House Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, had vowed to withhold their votes on the budget resolution, threatening to derail Pelosi's two-track plan to pass the massive spending bills.
"We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law," the lawmakers wrote.
Maine needs the influx of funds to fix aging roads and bridges, many of which are in a state of disrepair, according to a "fact sheet" issued White House earlier this year.
The Biden administration's Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a C- grade, saying there are at least 315 bridges and nearly 1,438 miles of highway in poor condition.
Biden's proposal would also mean more federal money for the state's manufacturing and clean energy jobs, child care and veterans services.
"For decades infrastructure in Maine has suffered from a systematic lack of investment," a White House statement read. "The need for action is clear."
The Senate passed its bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month, with 19 Republicans joining Democrats to back the measure in the upper chamber.
The $550 billion legislation provides federal funding for roadways, bridges, modernizing the electric grid and expanding broadband internet, among other spending.
The House is expected to vote on the infrastructure bill no later than Sept. 27 under the deal reached by Golden and other lawmakers.
“Legislating is never easy – in a negotiation, neither side gets everything they want," Golden said in his statement. "But this is a solid deal that ensures the bipartisan infrastructure legislation will move forward on its own."