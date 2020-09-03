(The Center Square) – A recent report from the Maine Economic Recovery Committee (ERC) identifies nearly a dozen key priorities, yet describes as “scarce” the available funding to cover these measures.
Categories include higher education, broadband infrastructure, health resources, workforce development and immigrant workers.
Gov. Janet Mills announced the committee’s formation in May; its mission is designed to tackle issues arising from the COVID-19 economic fallout in a way that coincides with Maine’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the Maine Monitor reported.
The report recommends $497 million to support Maine people, $430 million to support Maine employers, and $165 million to invest in Maine’s infrastructure.
The funding isn’t there through resources presently available, as noted in a July letter accompanying the report from ERC co-chairs, Thomas College President Laurie Lachance and Tilson CEO Josh Broder.
“At the same time, a stable Maine economy means supporting Maine people. Many workers and families, especially those who struggled with inequity prior to COVID-19, now face immense challenges,” the letter states. “This increases the economic and social importance of finding and funding safe pathways to support child care providers and resume classroom instruction in our schools this fall. Available resources to fund these measures, however, are scarce. The $1.25 billion from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds are insufficient to meet identified needs.”
The letter goes on to say Maine’s economic stability depends on further federal action.
The ERC will next look into how to further develop the state’s long-term economic concerns, with that report scheduled for delivery by Dec. 1.
“If we can stabilize our economy, we are confident in Maine’s ability to focus on the hard work needed to recover and grow again,” the letter states. “This is where the ERC will turn its attention next. Later this month, we will start charting how Maine sustains and grows its economy in accordance with the State’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy released last year. We look forward to identifying bold strategies and targeted investments to accelerate Maine’s recovery.”