(The Center Square) – As the end of the summer tourism season draws near, new statistics help reveal how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Maine’s economy, particularly its hard-hit hospitality sector.
“It all comes down to the fact that the virus itself is still spreading in the country in a way that it is hard to do business and makes it hard for people to consider that anything could possibly be normal,” Mary Alice Scott, executive director of the commerce group, Portland Buy Local, told the Portland Press Herald.
Survey responses from 85 of the group’s members painted a potentially bleak outlook, with roughly one-third reporting revenues at least 20 percent under what they were in 2019. Close to one-third of respondents said they may have to close permanently.
“This is not anything businesses owners did or didn’t do; this is something that descended on them completely unexpectedly,” Larry Wold of TD Bank in Maine told the Herald.
Opportunity Insights, which launched in May to track economic activity amid the pandemic downturn, shows Maine seasonally adjusted consumer spending in July was on par with January. But in the hospitality sector, revenue fell 57 percent compared to January.
Earlier this month, Maine Revenue Services reported June’s prepared food tax receipts were 35 percent lower than the same month last year. Tax receipts in the hotel and lodging sector fell more than 60 percent.
Different areas logged better activity. General merchandise June tax collections were even with both 2018 and 2019. Other retail sales rose 55 percent compared to April-June of 2019.
“There is a lot of changes in behavior going on, and everyone doing it at a different pace and adapting differently, and that is changing the economy,” Sheena Bunnell, a University of Maine at Farmington business economics professor, told the Herald. “It’s definitely a financial struggle for a lot of our small businesses as they are trying to cope with living in a pandemic. The reality is, they don’t know how long they are going to be able to survive in this environment.”