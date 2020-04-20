(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at halting a state GOP-backed use of Maine’s people’s veto process to maintain a status-quo approach and not implement the new ranked choice voting system for this year’s presidential elections has been filed in Superior Court.
The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting 2020, a Gorham-based organization, filed its complaint April 15 in Kennebec County. The lawsuit, which names Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, alleges Maine’s people’s veto process does not apply to ranked choice voting.
Dunlap is named in the lawsuit because his office approved the state GOP’s use of people’s veto. The GOP, under Dunlap’s directive, has until June 15 to gather 63,000 signatures to take ranked choice voting to a referendum in November.
David Farmer, a spokesman for the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting 2020, said in a statement he and other supporters filed the lawsuit because they object to the use of the people’s veto process for a law that already is in place.
“The Maine constitution is clear,” Farmer said in the statement. “You cannot use a veto petition on a law that has already taken effect.”
But the Maine Republican Party quickly blasted the committee’s lawsuit, adamantly stating timing and state legislation are on its side in the use of the people’s veto process. They also defended Dunlap, asserting he did his due diligence.
Gov. Janet Mills did not sign the ranked choice voting law after it was passed by the Legislature in July to include presidential races. Mills’ silence on the matter gave lawmakers the ability to officially pass it in January after the holiday recess.
A month later, the Maine Republican Party invoked its use of the people’s veto process to repeal ranked choice voting, setting the stage for the possible November referendum.
“The lawsuit filed … has no merit, and it indicates the continued problems with ranked-choice voting,” Demi Kouzounas, chair of the Maine Republican Party, said in a statement. “Tens of thousands of Maine voters have already signed petitions to repeal efforts to upend Maine’s long tradition of how we vote for president of the United States.”
Kouzounas and others within the Maine GOP also took aim at the lawsuit because it could impact the results of the pivotal election last month.
“If the false lawsuit filed … were to be enforced, it could potentially nullify Maine’s March presidential primary, widely followed by the national media, and disenfranchise those voters as the election would have legally been required to be held under ranked choice voting,” Maine GOP officials said in the news release.
While the state’s official GOP organization led the use of people’s veto, vocal proponents of ranked choice voting come from state residents on both sides of the party aisle.
Republican Clare Payne, a retired attorney and member of the Maine Policy Institute, is one of three state voters who joined the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting 2020 in the lawsuit.
“Ranked-choice voting for presidential elections is the law of the state of Maine, and the use of the people’s veto to repeal this law is unconstitutional,” Payne said in a statement.
In its critique of the lawsuit, members of the Maine GOP also took aim at last year’s appeals to expand the state’s ranked choice voting, pointing out the effort had been partly bankrolled by John Arnold, a Texas-based former Enron executive who now runs a hedge fund.
“Ranked-choice voting was thrust upon Maine, by and large, with massive amounts of out-of-state funding from a billionaire hedge funder from Texas,” Kouzounas said. “Now Maine citizens are going to take their voice back. We are not going to give up or be deterred by false lawsuits seeking to silence Maine voices.”