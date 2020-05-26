(The Center Square) – In the lead up to the summer travel season, state tourism leaders have published an open letter to Gov. Janet Mills to encourage her to remove the 14-day quarantine mandate for out-of-state visitors.
Prior to the letter, the leaders met with Mills to convey the importance of lifting the quarantine, Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association (MTA), said in an email response to The Center Square.
While the quarantine remains intact, tourism officials remain hopeful about workable solutions, Cameron said.
“The quarantine is in effect for the foreseeable future although we are hopeful that an alternative will be found so visitors can safely return to Maine this summer and fall,” Cameron said.
“The reaction when the original ‘restarting Maine’s economy’ plan was released with the quarantine provision was largely great fear," he added. "Our friends and neighbors trying to make a living were looking at not just a slow year but a year of complete loss where they couldn’t pay their basic bills due to all the cancellations, might not open for the summer, might open but probably won’t survive through next year. Many of these businesses are family-owned so its survival doesn’t just provide one family member’s paycheck but an entire family’s livelihood. Many of these businesses are historic properties or have been owned by a family for generations, and it will be a great loss to Maine’s history and culture if they close forever.”
The prospect of short-term recovery appears doubtful the longer the quarantine goes on.
“There is no way for our businesses to fully recover in the short-term," Cameron said. "The losses incurred from the complete shut down in mid-March and the severe restrictions, especially on lodging, that are continuing through the summer are devastating to tourism businesses.
“The slow return to reopening is helping but the hundreds of thousands of dollars lost almost daily for some businesses can’t be made up even with the partial reopening,” he added.
Absent the usual influx of visitors, the support of Maine residents is key to the long-term survival for many of the businesses.
“We’ve heard from many Mainers that they have been making an effort to order take out more than normal and shopping locally just to help keep their local businesses afloat," Cameron said. "Maine people continuing that and traveling under the guidelines will be a tremendous benefit. This is a chance for our citizens to visit parts of Maine they haven’t been to before. That is why MTA is publishing 1-3 day itineraries to make it easy to take short trips around the state.”
HospitalityMaine on Friday released a “COVID-19 Restaurant Readiness Course.”
“We have an entire education and training program, built in conjunction with Eastern Maine Community College and designed to support the state’s reopening checklist,” Steve Hewins, president and CEO of HospitalityMaine, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“Maine’s hospitality industry takes its role seriously in keeping our employees safe and educating the public. We know that it is only by enhancing our operations in this way that people will return to our restaurants and hotels,” Hewins added.
Additionally, the tourism industry is committed to following the safety protocols outlined by the CDC and DECD, Cameron said, adding, “The letter to the Governor included our promise to the Maine people and to potential visitors that our businesses will practice health and safety protocols that support the administration’s checklists.”
Two crucial factors have become exceedingly clear as a result of the pandemic, Cameron said.
“First, is that tourism is a major part of Maine’s economy … Tourism’s $6.2 billion in expenditures and $610 million in taxes are a significant part of the state budget," he said. "Money lost here will greatly impact other areas of state spending."
Second, at least some tourism-related businesses are bound to close.
“Sadly, we will lose businesses along the way due to this crisis and those stories we are hearing are heartbreaking," Cameron said. "But tourism has been Maine’s largest private industry for decades. ... We know tourism will survive and even thrive in the coming years.”