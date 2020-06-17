(The Center Square) – A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a prisoner at Bolduc Correctional Facility claims he was denied unemployment benefits he was due after being laid off from the restaurant job he held through the prison’s work-release program.
The lawsuit alleges the Mills administration violated the due process rights of Marc Sparks and other inmates by withholding their unemployment assistance.
Sparks earned $14 an hour as a grill cook at Applebee’s until the COVID-19 economic downturn caused the work-release program to end, Maine Public Radio (MPR) reported.
“The law is clear, and they have every right to apply for [unemployment benefits] and to receive them,” Chris MacLean, an attorney representing Sparks, told MPR.
MacLean said both the state’s Employment Security Act and the attorney general’s office have concluded prisoners are eligible for the benefits, but that Gov. Janet Mills wrote to Corrections Commissioner Randy Liberty telling him not to apply it.
“Governors don’t have the right to declare what laws they like and what laws they don’t like,” MacLean said. “Only the courts can decide what the laws mean and only the Legislature can amend the laws and decide what the laws are going to be.”
MPR reported that when asked about it at news briefing last month, Mills replied that work-release programs address important issues, “But I also believe it’s a privilege and not a right.”
“I was also surprised to learn that inmates were receiving unemployment, particularly the additional Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the $600 a week, which is intended to support those who are living on their own and taking care of families,” Mills said.
In the letter to the Corrections Commissioner, Mills wrote that unemployment benefits should go to residents “struggling to pay for basic necessities.”
MacLean argues that Sparks and other inmates are doing just that.
The majority of their wages are used to pay for room and board at the prison, as well as child support and fines, MacLean said, and that before the governor’s intervention, that’s what their unemployment benefits were covering.