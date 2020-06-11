(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 economic downturn severely impacting Maine’s seafood industry, President Donald Trump came to Bangor recently to discuss new trade opportunities and issued a proclamation on fishing in waters off Cape Cod.
"As we work to fully reopen and revitalize our nation's economy, I am doing everything in my power to support American workers, including those in Maine's amazing seafood industry," Trump said, according to WIFR.
More than 70 percent of America’s seafood is consumed in restaurants, and with virus-mandated closures and stay-at-home orders, the fishing sector in Maine and nationwide has seen a sharp decline.
"I ordered the formation of a trade task force that will identify opportunities to open foreign markets to our seafood exports," Trump said. "We're going to talk about the European Union. They simply take advantage of us on trade."
Among the local leaders turning out to greet the president were former Gov. Paul LePage, who was in office when Trump was elected, and Maggie Raymond, Executive Director of the Associated Fisheries of Maine.
"I have more than 30 years experience in regional and national and international fisheries management and in all that time I've never known a president to express such a concern of the well-being of our fishing and seafood industries,” Raymond told WIFR.
The president’s visit helped draw attention to issues fishing communities are facing, Ben Martens, executive director of The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), said in a news release.
“We hope the President’s visit … shines a national spotlight on the grave health and economic challenges facing fishermen here in Maine and across the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Martens said.
The president later helicoptered to Guilford to take a tour of Puritan Medical Products, a leading manufacturer of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.