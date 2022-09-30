(The Center Square) – A majority of Mainers disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, and are divided along party lines over his performance in office, according to a new poll.
The University of New Hampshire's Survey Center poll found that only 59% of Maine residents – six out of 10 respondents – don't approve of Biden's handling of the economy.
Mainers' negative views are split along partisan lines with 74% of Democrats saying they approve of Biden's economic policies but only 1% of Republicans approve, the poll found.
Not surprisingly, 80% of Democrats approve of Biden's overall performance as president, but only 33% of independents, and 3% of Republicans approve. The poll had a 3.6% margin of error.
The poll, which surveyed 752 Maine respondents between Sept. 15 and 19, also found only 21% of Maine residents think the United States is headed in the right direction, while 70% believe things are "seriously on the wrong track."
Similarly, those findings differed greatly along party lines, with 41% of Democrats seeing the country headed in the right direction, but only 1% of Republicans believing so.
Meanwhile, the poll found a majority of Mainers approve of the FBI's decision to search former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, and few think that Trump's handling of classified material after his term in office was appropriate.
The Mar-a-Lago raid has come up as an issue ahead of the midterm elections in Maine with several GOP candidates coming to the defense of the former president.
Former Gov. Paul LePage, a vocal Trump supporter who is challenging Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in the Nov. 8 election, has compared the raid to actions of a "banana republic."
And former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who is challenging Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District, has vowed to investigate the raid, if elected to Congress.