(The Center Square) – New polling shows that the rising cost of living, inflation and taxes are top concerns for Maine voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
The independent survey, conducted by Pan Atlantic Research of Portland, found that the rising cost of living in Maine is the biggest concern for voters, with 71% of those surveyed saying it was their top issue. Another 43% cited the record high inflation as a top issue and another 26% said high taxes were the biggest concern.
Overall, 44% of those surveyed said they feel that Maine is on the wrong track, while 41% said the state is headed in the right direction and 15% were unsure, pollsters found.
The poll also found incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden leading Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin in the nationally watched race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Golden leads with 47% to Poliquin's 39% while independent Tiffany Bond has 8%, pollsters found.
Golden, a Marine veteran, narrowly beat Poliquin in a 2018 race that was ultimately decided by ranked-choice voting more than a week after the election.
Poliquin, who represented the 2st Congressional District from 2015 to 2019, edged out fellow Republican Liz Caruso in the June primary to win the GOP's nomination.
In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Ed Thelander by 34 percentage points, the poll found. Pingree had 62% to Thelander's 28%. About 7% were undecided.
The poll also found Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills ahead of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in the race for governor by 10 percentage points, with about two weeks to go until Election Day.
Mills had 49% of the vote to LePage's 39%, pollsters found. Sam Hunkler, an independent running for governor, had 2%. About 10% remain undecided.
Mills edged out six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor. She is seeking another four-year term as the state's chief executive.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, is seeking a third, non-consecutive term.
The survey of 800 likely voters, which has a 3.5% margin of error, was conducted Oct. 7-15.