(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 restrictions hurting Maine’s economy, a new committee on economic recovery is scheduled to deliver its initial report to Gov. Janet Mills by July 15 and a final one by December.
The 37-member committee includes representatives from large and small businesses, trade and non-profit groups, as well as the education and health sectors.
But it's the state’s current financial picture is what requires attention, Jacob Posik, director of communications at the Maine Policy Institute, said in an email to The Center Square.
“Maine should restart its economy by giving business owners flexibility to reopen their doors while following CDC health and safety guidelines,” Posik said. “Currently, the state's economic recovery is driven by Governor Mills’ arbitrary, unscientific reopening plan. The first iteration of her plan reopened the economy sector by sector on arbitrary dates, giving no consideration to where population density is highest in Maine or where spread of COVID-19 is most prevalent. Then she revised her plan with a new ‘Rural Reopening Plan’ that enabled some businesses to open in 12 rural counties where the Maine CDC has not detected community transmission of the virus. The remaining four counties must continue to follow the first iteration of her plan.”
With thousands of Maine businesses in danger of going under, the governor’s goal should be immediate help for them, not a 10-year plan, Posik said.
“It's clear the focus of the committee is less on what would actually improve Maine's economy and more about implementing her 10-year economic plan. Because our legislature adjourned early in March as the virus reached Maine, Governor Mills has had the full authority to coordinate the state response as she sees fit,” Posik said.
Mills should have reconvened the legislature so the people of Maine have a say in the state's immediate economic response, he added. Instead, "Mills created this committee to plan out a long-term economic recovery plan, but it has all been couched in fulfilling her 10-year economic vision. Of course, her vision has nothing to do with what would actually make Maine's economy more competitive – lowering tax rates and slashing burdensome regulations. The Mills administration thinks it can improve Maine's economy by dumping money in the public education system without any metrics of what success looks like, and developing offshore wind."
Instead, Posik said, Maineneeds, "people – young, healthy, talented people – to fill openings in our workforce, innovate and move our economy forward. When you impose some of the highest taxes and some of the most restrictive licensing rules of any state in the country, you're not creating a welcoming environment for people to live and work.”
As state revenues continue to decline, constituents and legislators are becoming increasingly frustrated, Posik added.
“It's really simple – lower taxes and cut regulations. Make Maine the easiest state in the country to earn a living. That is what will bring in the people we need to grow our economy.”