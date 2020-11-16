(The Center Square) – A report from Maine’s Climate Council says the future of the state’s economy rests on a series of recommended initiatives.
The 39-member group named by Gov. Janet Mills last year released a preliminary draft report this month and will release its final report Dec. 1.
The plan includes ambitious goals but does not have a specific plan on how to fund them. Mills said last year in a speech to the United Nations that she wanted Maine to be carbon-neutral by 2045. The Climate Council say in their report their goal is to reduce carbon emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 82% below those levels by 2050.
According to the Bangor Daily News, state Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta, who will be the Senate minority leader in the new session, declined to comment on the specifics of the draft report but did say he would be against raising taxes to pay for climate initiatives.
Under the “Funding and Finance” section, the group recommends a series of bonds that would support “critical infrastructure projects” that include broadband deployments, wastewater projects and research programs.
The report says the state should also pursue grants and use money for settlements, including one with Volkswagen over faulty emissions, to fund their goal. Other options include a “Green Fund” and a carbon market program that will “cap, trade and invest system to reduce transportation emissions and generate revenue for transportation transitions.”
The draft report also refers to a Mills report, “Strengthening Maine’s Clean Energy Economy” that ties clean energy initiatives to the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
The report recommends workforce development programs for clean energy jobs to make up for other jobs lost during the pandemic.
“New energy jobs can employ laid-off workers now, especially with the support of training programs to help connect workers with needed skills,” said Dan Burgess, director of the governor’s Energy Office in an introduction to the report. “Maine is projected to lose overall employment in the next ten years due to demographic trends and the clean energy industry can help attract younger workers – both from within the state and outside of Maine.”
The report also recommends a tax credit for student loans that would allot up to $924 per annually for Maine workers with an associate degree, up to $4,404 per year for a bachelor’s degree, and up to $4,056 a year for a graduate degree.