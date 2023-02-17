(The Center Square) — The ongoing mitigation of PFAS throughout Maine was one of multiple initiatives discussed as the state agency tasked with environmental oversight outlined spending plans in the upcoming biennium budget at a meeting Thursday afternoon.
The spending plan within Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection was under the microscope as the Legislature’s Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs combed through specific line items and took testimony.
PFAS – or as it more technically is known, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – is man-made and noted for its inability to break down upon disposal. PFAS chemicals are used in snon-stick cookware, children’s toys, and firefighting foams.
In her proposed $10.3 billion budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, Gov. Janet Mills has included a $6 million appropriation in state and federal funds to address PFAS mitigation through testing, sampling, and other measures.
The impact of PFAS on the environment has become a talking point in more recent years. The Maine Legislature has approved a broad ban on the sale of products intentionally containing PFAS, beginning in 2030.
PFAS are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
The Dolby Landfill in Old Town is one spot where PFAS mitigation is anticipated. In each year of the next budget, $100,000 has been proposed for groundwater testing at Dolby, one of three landfills in Maine.
“All sampling and testing is beyond past operational requirements,” Jenny Boyden, associate commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said of the funding request.
Staffing to carry out PFAS and the nearly three dozen other specific initiatives within the Department of Environmental Protection’s purview has been a challenge under current parameters, said Melanie Loyzim, commissioner of the state agency.
When asked by a committee member about staffing stability, Loyzim said, “It is going terribly, frankly, but I think that the majority of what we’re experiencing at this point is not unique to the Land Bureau or DEP or even state government.”
Prepandemic, Loyzim said, “We already had a hiring and retention problem – for our Land Bureau, specifically. That has very much been exacerbated by the current labor market.”
The budget proposal includes transitioning some current limited-term positions into full-time ones and implementing salary increases.
Loyzim said the department is grappling with declining income in some categorical areas, meaning more reliance on the general fund.
Maine also has been low on the ranking for federal grant funding, Loyzim said, since those dollars go “primarily to states where they have greater water quality and air quality problems than we have in Maine."
Francesca Gundrum, policy advocate with the Maine Audubon organization, was among the speakers who provided public testimony at Thursday’s committee hearing.
Gundrum implored lawmakers to appropriate the funds in Mills’ budget proposal to address PFAS mitigation and other initiatives under the DEP’s purview.
“Position vacancies are hindering the department’s ability to do its work,” Gundrum said.