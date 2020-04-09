(The Center Square) – Roughly 2,000 small businesses in Maine have been approved to receive federal funding under the Paycheck Protection Plan loan program.
According to a news release issued Sunday by the office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, 1,816 small businesses have been approved for $510,891,620 in forgivable loans through the program, which Collins co-authored.
“I worked hard with a bipartisan group of my colleagues to create this forgivable loan program to support small employers and their employees, which will address the cash flow problem that small businesses are facing through no fault of their own,” Collins said. "It is great news that applications for these desperately needed funds are in the pipeline.
Paycheck Protection Program loans are part of the Keeping American Workers Paid and Employed Act, which was authored by Collins along with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to help small employers keep paying their workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. The loans will be forgiven as long as employers keep their workers on payroll.
Their legislation was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law March 27.
On April 3, small businesses, sole proprietorships, nonprofit and veterans’ organizations, and tribal businesses, were allowed to start submitting applications. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply this April 10. Also, restaurants and lodging establishments can apply so long as there are less than 500 employees at each location.
Businesses can apply through the Small Business Administration, or participating banks and credit unions. Each applicant is urged to apply at the earliest possible time, due to a funding availability cap.