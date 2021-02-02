(The Center Square) – As Maine pursues the nation’s first offshore wind research array in federal waters, Gov. Janet Mills is trying to ease the concerns of the state's commercial fishing industry.

In a letter to commercial fishermen, Mills said she will ask the state Legislature for a 10-year moratorium on the development of new offshore wind projects in waters managed by the state.

Mills said the efforts are aimed at protecting fishing and recreational opportunities within the three miles of the state's coastline, which she said are more heavily fished than federal waters.

“Offshore wind is a significant clean energy and economic opportunity for Maine, which we will pursue responsibly, transparently and in consultation with our fishing and maritime industries," Mills said in a statement. “By focusing on floating offshore technology deep in the Gulf of Maine where the wind is strongest, we will protect Maine’s maritime heritage and coastal economy while being out front in this new competitive industry."

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said the proposed ban is aimed at alleviating the concerns of fishermen and restarting the conversation about the state's proposed research array. The project has met with pushback from commercial fishermen who say the move would shut down fishing grounds and hurt the storied industry.

“We will continue to work to see that all stakeholders are afforded the opportunity to have a voice in the decision-making process," Keliher said.

The project, which would require approval by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, would cover an area of roughly 16 miles on leased offshore federal waters.

While the cost of the project is yet unknown, it would be a public-private partnership between the state, the University of Maine, which will design the flotation platforms for the wind turbines, and New England Aqua Ventus, a joint venture between Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables, one of the largest offshore wind energy corporations.

Maine has set an ambitious goal of reaching 80% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

But the wind power plans are facing pushback from commercial fishing groups, which say the move would shut down fishing grounds and hurt the storied industry.

Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, said in a previous statement that fishermen are "committed to clean energy and protecting the environment" but "don't share the governor’s vision to achieve this through rushed offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine."

President Joe Biden has unveiled a $2 trillion package of clean energy measures that call for building thousands of offshore wind turbines off America's shores.

A $900 billion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress in December includes an extension of tax credits for wind projects and a new 30% tax credit for offshore wind projects.