Wow! President Donald Trump has stepped up to the plate and signed four executive orders to help Maine people. I am writing today to support his actions.
One order will temporarily stop evictions; one will postpone student loan payments; one will temporarily stop mortgage foreclosures; and one will extend federally sponsored unemployment benefits until Jan. 1, 2021.
The last of these is vitally important to many hardworking people in my district who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The COVID-19 virus, and the subsequent shutdown of our economy, has badly hurt Maine and Maine employers. The Second Congressional District has been especially devastated.
Before the virus, we were not expanding or providing good paying jobs fast enough to maintain our families or their futures. After the virus hit, good paying jobs virtually disappeared in Western Maine. Folks depended on the federal stimulus money provided in the Cares Act, and Trump has ordered a continuation. Regular state unemployment benefits, along with a $400 per week Trump addition, will go a long way toward providing income security to hard working Mainers trying to keep their lives and families together.
Under the order, the state must chip in $100 of the $400 total. Gov. Janet Mills has already begun to object. In yesterday’s papers, she suggested that President Trump’s orders were “confusing.” Her objection is totally without merit.
Gov. Mills is still sitting on most of the $1.25 BILLION provided by the feds to Maine in the Cares Act. This money was clearly meant to mitigate damage caused by the virus in our state.
President Trump has already indicated that the state may use part of this money to fund their share of the benefit. The U.S. Treasury will provide the federal share. There is no reason this money should be held up by anyone … including our Governor. If she is “confused” she should call the president. He was forced to act because the Democrat controlled Congress refused to pass a simple stand-alone bill to help unemployed people.
The president did the right thing. The president did the legal and responsible thing. This money must be provided immediately. No delays.
If our governor, or the Democrat party, do not want this money provided, then let them go to court. People are hurting, and governments at all levels have a responsibility to help them now. People in need cannot wait. Their tables are bare, and their families are devastated. Now is the time to put partisan baloney aside, unite in the moment, and provide for the people.