(The Center Square) – A Norwegian-owned company has appealed Maine's rejection of its lease for a waterfront property near Acadia National Park to develop a $300 million salmon farm.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources rejected American Aquafarms' lease application for two 60-acre sites in Frenchman's Bay to develop a salmon farm, saying the company's source for fish eggs didn't meet the state’s criteria for a "qualified/source hatchery" and it didn't provide enough data to show the project would be safe for the environment.
"Should American Aquafarms identify an approved and available source of organisms to be cultivated, it may submit a new lease application in the future," DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher wrote in the review.
But instead the company filed a complaint against the state agency on May 19, calling on a state Superior Court judge to conduct a review of its lease termination.
In the six-page complaint, lawyers for the company argue that the state's termination of its lease was based on an "arbitrary and capricious" four-month deadline to provide sourcing information on the eggs that was "unsupported by the evidence."
The company said it was working in good faith to produce the information needed to verify the genetic sourcing of its eggs, which would come from AquaBounty, a Canadian-based company with hatcheries approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It asks a judge to void the lease termination and allow the application process to continue.
American Aquafarms spokesman Thomas Brennan said the appeal was filed as a "last resort" and is intended to "keep the permit application alive" while the company plots "a workable path forward."
"Our goal is to pursue a fair permitting process," he said in a statement to The Center Square. "We believe we met, and in fact exceeded the requirements we needed to satisfy the DMR on the egg supply issue from not one but two alternative solutions. We are trying to work within the process available to us. We hope for a fair and unbiased process."
The project, which is backed by a group of Norwegian investors, calls for building 15 floating "closed pens" on the property with the goal of eventually producing more than 60 million pounds of Atlantic salmon a year.
Brennan said the project would be a "significant investment" in the state and region that will establish Maine as "a food production leader" in the aquaculture industry.
But the project has drawn significant opposition from local groups, including the Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation and Frenchman Bay United, which argue that the project would have negative environmental and economic impacts on the region.
Environmental groups also oppose the project, claiming it would bring water, air, noise and light pollution to the waterfront site, which is located near Acadia National Park.
"This project would have polluted the bay, threatening the local fishing and tourism economies," Matt Dundas, a campaign director for Washington, D.C.-based Oceana, said in a statement praising the state's rejection of the company's lease application. "This monster fish farm had no place in Frenchman Bay.”