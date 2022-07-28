(The Center Square) – A Norwegian-based company has withdrawn a lawsuit over Maine's rejection of its lease for a waterfront property near Acadia National Park to develop a $300 million salmon farm.
Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Marine Resources rejected American Aquafarms' lease application for two 60-acre sites in Frenchman's Bay.
State regulators cited the company's source for fish eggs, saying it didn't meet the state’s criteria for a "qualified/source hatchery" and it didn't provide enough data to show the project would be safe for the environment.
But the company filed a complaint in state Superior Court appealing the state's termination of its lease, arguing that the decision was based on an "arbitrary and capricious" deadline to provide sourcing information on eggs that was "unsupported by the evidence."
In a statement, the company said it is withdrawing the lawsuit in the hopes of engaging the state in a new dialogue to get the project back on track.
"While we have concerns about the process, it is far more effective to listen rather than argue," company spokesman Thomas Brennan said. "We have and will continue to listen to our neighbors, our regulators, and our leaders."
The project, which is backed by a group of Norwegian investors, calls for building 15 floating "closed pens" on the property with the goal of eventually producing more than 60 million pounds of Atlantic salmon a year.
Brennan said the aquaculture project would provide good paying waterfront jobs for Maine workers and contribute more sustainable food to the world's growing population.
"The world has recognized the potential for aquaculture to fill this critical gap," he said. "From fish weirs built by the Passamaquoddy to the oyster cages and salmon pens that dot our shorelines today, Mainers have a long history of combining human ingenuity with the abundant natural resources in the Gulf of Maine."
But the project has drawn significant opposition from local groups, including the Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation and Frenchman Bay United, which argue that the project would have negative environmental and economic impacts on the region.
Environmental groups also oppose the project, claiming it would bring water, air, noise and light pollution to the waterfront site, which is located near Acadia National Park.
Frenchman Bay United, which has been fighting the salmon farm project, praised the company's decision to withdraw the lawsuit.
“We have always believed that DMR made the right decision in refusing to accept the company’s lease applications and that this lawsuit had little merit," said Henry Sharpe, the group's president. "We again call on American Aquafarms to end any plans it may have to reapply for permits for this or other destructive and highly polluting projects."