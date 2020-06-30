(The Center Square) – New York’s recent primary election saw an explosion of votes cast through mail, with more than 1.6 million voters requesting mail-in ballots and thousands of poll workers declining to work in an attempt to stay safe from the pandemic.
In Long Island’s two counties, about 84,000 Nassau residents and approximately 117,000 Suffolk residents requested mail-in ballots. Under the law, absentee ballots couldn’t be counted until June 30, but experts believe counting may continue into mid-July, meaning any results until then are still incomplete.
Many voters who opted to go to polling locations throughout the state were faced with frustration and long lines due to a shortage of poll workers. Poll workers are paid a bit more than $200 for a day’s work. But due to fears of catching coronavirus, many poll workers simply declined to go to their locations.
In Suffolk County, more than 5,000 out of 8,000 trained poll workers declined to work for the June 23 primary election. Similarly, in Nassau County, more than a third of trained workers canceled.
The shortage of staff, combined with some locations refusing to open, resulted in officials consolidating poll sites significantly. In Nassau County, 222 of 360 sites opened, and in Suffolk County, 122 of 338 sites opened.
The few poll workers that were available were also responsible for cleaning surfaces and pens between each voter.
“We have done everything we can to make it safe and acceptable for all the citizens,” Anita Katz, Democratic commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections, told Newsday.