(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine went up slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 804 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Oct. 30, the federal agency reported on Thursday. That's 107 more claims than the previous week.
Another 37 new claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program that officially ended two months ago. That's 61 fewer than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic – including a $300 per week enhanced benefit – expired on Sept. 4 but jobless workers are still filing claims for the benefits.
Additionally, the Labor Department data only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 4,504 in the week ending Oct. 23. That's 22 fewer than the preceding week.
Maine has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.8% in September, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Employers in Maine and elsewhere are struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back growth of the pandemic-battered economy.
Many businesses had hoped that the end of the federal unemployment programs would result in a boost in hiring, but that doesn't appear to have happened.
Nationally, first-time unemployment claims continued to decline last week with retail and hospitality businesses rehiring workers for the busy holiday season.
There were 269,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Oct. 30, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, the agency said.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 134,000 to more than 2.1 million nationally for the week that ended Oct. 23, officials said.
Overall, more than 2.6 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Oct. 16, the agency reported.