(The Center Square) – The Bridge Academy recently hosted area employers at its United Technologies Center in Bangor, Maine, where students are learning skills that could help the state address its workforce shortage.
At the seven Bridge facilities around the state, students attend college-level classes in the morning and concentrate on their careers in the afternoon; some of them even earning college degrees while still in high school.
“They’re putting both sets of those skills together so when they leave here, they’re the complete package," Bridge’s Executive Director told Brian Langley said in a report from News Center Maine.
Meanwhile, one industry that’s seen a severe workforce shortage is logging. According to a new study commissioned by the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine and conducted by researchers at the University of Maine, “Maine’s logging and trucking industries contributed an estimated $619 million in total output and over 9 thousand full-and-part-time jobs to the state economy in 2017.”
But the state is having trouble filling the jobs.
“This study demonstrates the vast impact logging has on the Maine economy and highlights its role as the foundation of the state’s entire $7.7 billion forest products industry,” Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said in a news release excerpted on Mainebiz. “It also shows what Maine stands to lose if the mounting challenges to the logging industry are not overcome.”
Among other key findings presented in the study, which is titled, The Economic Contribution of Logging and Trucking in Maine:
• “The total economic contribution of Maine’s logging industry in 2017 was associated with an estimated fiscal impact of $25 million in state and local taxes. This tax impact is equivalent to 4% of the logging sector’s total (output) economic contribution.”
• “Maine’s logging industry impacts businesses across the entire state through the activities of logging companies (organizations and individuals) and the purchases that they (and their employees) make. The total employment impact varies from an estimated 2,465 jobs in Penobscot County to 42 jobs in Lincoln County.”