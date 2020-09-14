(The Center Square) – Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was praised Monday for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic but also faced questions on metrics used to determine when businesses will reopen and virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing.
The Health Commissioner presented her $2.2 billion budget to the committee, which includes an additional $6 million for staffing large scale vaccination programs, Persichilli said.
The department has been criticized for its reaction to long-term care facilities, as about 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the states were tied to them. A report issued in June made 36 recommendations; the department has met 24 of them and 11 are in progress, Persichilli told the committee.
“We plan to bring in a team of experts to provide data-driven recommendations to the industry generally and then to provide expert consultations to specific long-term care facilities,” Persichilli said.
Assemblyman Hal Wirths asked about the data that led Gov. Phil Murphy to require residents to wear masks outdoors on July 8.
Persichilli said she was answering the question with the only information she had.
“Masking generally, indoors and outdoors has always been considered an important criterion to stop the spread of disease, particularly COVID-19,” she said. “I don’t know about that date. I know we said repeatedly 'wear a mask, wash your hands, keep six feet away,' so I can’t answer that specifically on that date.”
“I am hoping that it wasn’t a political decision and that the decisions are made on a health level and a safety level and not made on a political level and then try to back up the data to meet the decisions that were made without yours and your great staff’s input,” Wirths responded.
The decision to halt the reopening of indoor dining on July 2 was made due to a study that showed an increase in cases due to indoor dining and a warning from Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, that the virus spread 20 faster and greater indoors than outdoors, Persichilli said.
“You put together with that study that was done, then it was determined collectively that it was time to put the brakes on,” Persichilli said.
Wirths sparred with Assemblyman John Burzichelli over comments made by President Donald Trump about when he knew the virus was very contagious. According to reports, Trump told Bob Woodward the virus was “deadly stuff’ on Feb. 7.
Persichilli indicated if she had more information earlier, she would have done things she did in March in February.
Wirth said he was disappointed the hearing “went political.”