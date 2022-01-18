(The Center Square) – New England states are getting a windfall of federal transportation funding to help repair and replace hundreds of aging, structurally deficient bridges.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is sending a combined $90 million to New Hampshire and Maine for bridge upgrades as part of an initial disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure and jobs law, which was signed by President Joe Biden in November.
The department's Federal Highway Administration announced last Friday that at least $27 billion in federal funds are being distributed to states, tribal nations and territories over the next five years as part of the infrastructure law. States will receive about $5.3 billion in the current fiscal year, according to the agency.
"Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
Another $12.5 billion will be made available to states for fixing bridges through a new competitive federal grant program, the agency said.
Initially, New Hampshire will get $45 million in the current fiscal year for bridge upgrades. Of that, more than $38.2 million will be devoted to fixing bridges in "poor" condition on the state's main roadways, while about $6.75 million is earmarked for upgrades to smaller "off system'" bridges, according to the federal agency.
Overall, the state will get $225 million over the next five years through the new federal bridge repair and replacement program.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the federal funding praised the Biden administration's move to distribute the funds.
"No Granite Stater should ever worry about the safety of the bridges they drive across, which is why these once-in-a-generation investments are needed to update red-list bridges and crumbling infrastructure across the state," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement.
Biden visited New Hampshire in November to tout the infrastructure law, giving remarks from an aging span bridge in Woodstock that has been on the state’s "red list" of structurally deficient bridges for years.
New Hampshire stands to get more than $2.05 billion from the spending bill over the next five years, including $418 million to improve water and sewer infrastructure and at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage, according to a breakdown provided by the White House. Another $45 million will be available to improve rail service.
The Biden administration's Infrastructure Report Card gave the Granite State a C- grade, saying there are 250 bridges and nearly 700 miles of highway in poor condition.
Meanwhile, Maine will also get $45 million for bridge upgrades as part of the DOT's initial round of funding disbursements through the program.
Similar to New Hampshire, more than $38.2 million of Maine's allocation will be devoted to fixing about bridges in "poor" condition on the state's main roadways. Another $6.75 million is pegged for upgrades to smaller "off system'" bridges, according to the agency.
The state will get about $225 million for bridge upgrades and repairs over the next five years, under the new law.
Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 30% of Maine's 2,472 bridges are in good condition. The state has 315 bridges that are listed as "structurally deficient."
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the influx of funding will "help address Maine’s substantial backlog of deteriorated bridges, preserve and create jobs, and benefit families and businesses."
"Bridges are essential pieces of our transportation network that connect Mainers to homes, jobs, schools, shopping, and health care; allow manufacturers to ship their goods to market; and link communities together," she said in a statement. "When bridges do not receive the proper maintenance and require closure, Mainers can be forced to endure lengthy detours, particularly in rural areas."