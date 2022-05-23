(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more than $24 million spread across 17 "brownfield" grants from the federal government to pay for cleaning up contaminated industrial sites.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Maine is getting nine grants under the Brownfields Cleanup and Assessment program, two grants under the Revolving Loan Fund program and six grants for supplemental funding under the Revolving Loan Fund program. All of the federal funding is aimed at cleaning up soil, air and water pollution.
Members of the state's congressional delegation praised the funding they said will help Maine clean up some of its dirtiest former industrial sites and spur economic growth.
"In addition to cleaning up hazardous substances and improving our environment, this investment will help communities create new development opportunities to attract businesses that create good jobs for Mainers," U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement.
Several communities and regional groups – including the Eastern Maine Development Corporation – will share in the latest round of disbursements through the federal programs.
One of the largest brownfield grant's will go to the nonprofit group Our Katahdin, which is working on a plan to prevent the economic collapse of a former mill town after the closing of the great Northern paper company in Millinocket. The group is slated to receive a $1 million grant, according to the EPA.
Overall, the EPA has awarded more than $254.5 million in brownfields grants to 265 communities as part of the latest round of disbursements through the program.
The boost in funding is backed by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $1.5 billion to states to programs aimed at spurring economic revitalization and creating jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted or hazardous properties.
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, in a statement on the latest round of disbursements, said the brownfields grants are "turning blight into might" in many communities "by helping to turn contaminated and potentially dangerous sites into productive economic contributors."
Meanwhile, the city of Portland and other communities and economic development groups will get about $20 million from the EPA's Revolving Loan Fund program, which provides federal funding to back state-issued loans and grants to help clean-up contaminated sites.
Since 1995, the EPA's brownfields program has leveraged more than $35 billion in clean-up and redevelopment costs for more than 9,500 contaminated properties, the agency said. Those projects have helped increase local property values, create jobs and clean up pollution, the EPA says.