(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures.
Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
Mills defeated six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% of the vote to become the first woman elected to the governor's office.
The former prosecutor and attorney general ran on a platform overturning many of LePage's executive actions on climate change, welfare and health care, often tying the Republican's policies as governor to then-President Donald Trump.
She is running for reelection on her record, touting that she helped guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil left in its wake. She focused on protections for abortion access and other social issues, criticizing her rival for his support of Trump's divisive policies.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, has stressed the impact of inflation and the economy in his campaign. He has attempted to paint Mills as a tax and spend Democrat out of touch with average Mainers. More recently, the two have clashed over the potential closure of a sawmill.
LePage was known for his bombastic rhetoric and policies as governor, at one point telling reporters that he was "Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular." He survived a failed impeachment effort by Democrats when he was in office.
Outside groups are spending heavily on the gubernatorial race as they did in the 2018 election, when Mills benefited from a massive influx of money from liberal groups.
Republicans view the race as an opportunity to win a governor's office as they plot a strategy to regain Congress and down ballot races in next year's midterm elections.
The state's Republican Party has spent $1.9 million to support LePage's campaign, much of it provided by the Republican Governors Association, according to disclosures.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association has spent $3.1 million supporting Mills' reelection bid.
Sam Hunkler, a physician, is running for governor as an independent. He has self-funded his campaign $4,200 as of the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.