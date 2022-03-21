(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills wants to boost pandemic relief checks for Maine residents to blunt the impact of rising inflation and the war in Ukraine on consumer spending.
The first-term Democrat, who earlier this month formally announced her bid for reelection in November, has unveiled an updated plan. It would increase the one-time relief payments to $850 – which would be $350 more than her original proposal – with gasoline and oil reaching historic highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation that has already risen to its highest level in 40 years.
"Inflation and increased oil and gas prices resulting from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are hitting Maine people hard," Mills said in a statement. "This proposal will help Maine people grapple with these increased costs by putting money directly back into their pockets."
Lawmakers are debating a supplemental budget filed by the Mills administration that calls for directing more than $850 million in surplus revenue to fixing roads and bridges, boosting spending on public education and pumping more money into the state's retirement system and reserve funds.
A key plank of the massive spending plan, which requires legislative approval, calls for spending roughly half of that surplus on relief payments to more than 800,000 taxpayers.
Mills boosted the amount of the proposed relief checks after state revenue forecasting officials revised their surplus revenue estimates by more than $411 million.
But Mills' administration officials cited economic data showing that record high inflation will cost the average Mainer $560 more this year, including an extra $260 for groceries and $300 for heating fuel and gas.
Republicans have criticized Mill's relief check proposal as a "campaign stunt" and say it ignores calls for structural tax reform to ease the burden on the state's working families amid high unemployment and record inflation.
Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who is challenging Mills in November, has called for suspending the state's 24-cent gas tax and highway tolls to offset the impact of inflation.
Maine is expecting a windfall of excess tax revenue over the next two years and the Mills administration and lawmakers have been mulling plans for months to spend the money.
The Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up by more than $1.2 billion for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, compared to initial projections in the biennial budget.
Maine officials say a range of factors, including low interest rates, federal stimulus and increased consumer activity, have improved the state's economic outlook.
The state has also received more than $1 billion in federal funding from relief packages approved by Congress, which helped buoy state finances throughout the pandemic.
The state's nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee has warned budget writers that Maine's long-term revenue projections are “volatile and susceptible to significant downside risk" and cautioned state leaders against overspending surplus revenues. Mills' spending proposal would leave the state with about $20 million in surplus revenues in the current budget.