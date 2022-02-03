(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills has filed a sweeping proposal to overhaul Maine's utility laws that would empower the state to force the sale of power companies for poor service.
The proposal would require the state Public Utilities Commission to set "minimum standards of service" that utilities must deliver for Maine ratepayers. It would give state regulators the authority to crack down on utilities that don't meet these standards by imposing harsher penalties, including forcing the public sale of the utility for inadequate service.
Mills said the proposal "protects the interests of Maine ratepayers, improves the operation and service of Maine’s electric utilities, and increases oversight and accountability."
"Whether it’s poor customer service, billing problems, or extended power outages, the issues experienced by Maine people over the past several years have made clear that Maine doesn’t have the tools it needs to hold our utilities accountable. It’s time for that to change," she said. "Maine people deserve nothing less than safe, reliable, and affordable service on a strong electric grid."
Under the plan, publicly regulated utilities would be required to submit regular reports demonstrating that they have met the basic standards. Those reports would cover utility operations, customer service and billing, as well as initiatives to combat climate change, such as interconnecting to solar projects, according to the Mills administration.
The bipartisan legislation was developed by the governor’s Energy Office and Maine’s new Public Advocate Bill Harwood, Mills said. It was filed by Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Cumberland, and its co-sponsors include House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, Rep. Nate Wadsworth, R-Hiram, and Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Sagadahoc, among other lawmakers.
"Mainers deserve reliable utility service," Fecteau said. "Unwarranted disconnections and billing errors should result in consequences for the companies who are delivering power to our homes and businesses."
The proposal follows Mills' recent veto of a bipartisan bill that would have put a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve the creation of the Pine Tree Power Company by taking over the sprawling distribution and service areas of Central Maine Power Company and Versant Power.
Supporters say a nonprofit, consumer-owned utility would deliver clean, reliable electricity at a lower cost and with local control over the operations.
Mills vetoed the plan, citing a number of concerns about the bill, including its governance structure, financing mechanisms, wording of the ballot measure, potential for protracted litigation, the authority's regulatory system, and delays in meeting the state’s climate goals.
Despite her opposition, Mills acknowledged that service by the state's two largest utilities have been "abysmal" and urged lawmakers to go back to the table to come up with a better plan.
Lawmakers weren't able to muster enough votes for the two-thirds majority needed to override her veto.
Critics of the plan, like the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, argued that taxpayers would be on the hook for more than $13.5 billion for buying the two utilities.
Both Central Maine Power Company and Versant Power warned that the plan could impact the cost and reliability of electricity in the state.