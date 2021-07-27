(The Center Square) – Maine is stashing away hundreds of millions of dollars in its reserves, which Gov. Janet Mills says bodes well for the state's long-term fiscal health.
Mills announced that her administration recently deposited $223.6 million into the budget stabilization, or “rainy day” fund, bringing the state's kitty to an "historic high" of $491.9 million.
The Democrat said she has worked in a "bipartisan fashion" with Republican lawmakers in the past several years to boost the reserve funds.
"This sound fiscal management has positioned us well to continue our economic recovery and to send a strong message to bond rating agencies about our financial stability," Mills said in a statement. "I am proud of the progress my administration and the Legislature have made together on this important front."
Maine's Budget Stabilization Fund was created in 2005 to offset budgets. The money can also be used for a variety of purposes, but cannot exceed 18% of total general fund revenues.
The Mills administration's efforts to replenish the reserve fund was cited recently by credit agencies, which upheld Maine's solid ratings.
Moody's and Standard & Poor's credit rating services recently reaffirmed Maine's Aa2 and AA bond ratings, and listed Maine's debt as "stable" during the pandemic.
Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa said Maine "not only preserved programs and services at a time when they were most needed but also deployed a strong pandemic response that has kept our state among the healthiest and most vaccinated in the nation."
"We will continue along this course, with prudent fiscal management and methodical deposits into the Budget Stabilization Fund to combat any unknown economic change," she said.
Nationally, many states saw their reserves nearly tapped out during the pandemic even with an influx of federal pandemic relief.
The total amount set aside in state rainy day funds fell for the first time since the Great Recession as state Legislatures filled budget gaps driven by the pandemic’s early fiscal and economic fallout, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Nearly a third of all states reported declines in their savings, NCSL says.
Based on Maine's rainy day fund balance in fiscal 2021, the state could run about 25 days on reserve funds, the group noted in a recent report on state reserves.
Maine was among 15 states that tapped $12.4 billion from their rainy day funds in fiscal 2020, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers. Maine's withdrawal was unrelated to the pandemic and Mills and lawmakers restored the money in the recently approved $8.5 billion two-year budget.