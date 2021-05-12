(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills has unveiled a two-year, nearly $9 billion "part two" budget that would leverage federal pandemic money to boost funding for education and other priorities.
The new spending plan, details of which were released on Wednesday, is essentially a revision of the $8.3 billion budget passed in March by the Democratic-controlled Legislature with targeted spending in education, infrastructure and other sectors.
In a statement, Mills said the spending is made possible by the state's solid fiscal outlook, which she attributed to "prudent fiscal management during the pandemic and federal support."
"As a result, we can not only fully fund education for the first time in our history, but we can give money back to the taxpayers through revenue sharing, tax fairness credits for property taxpayers, and income tax relief for low-income and middle-class families," the Democrat said.
A key provision of the proposal includes $187 million to meet the state’s obligation to pay 55% of local education costs, which was mandated under a previous state law.
Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the proposal "fulfills a long overdue promise to Maine students and schools – and to the communities they serve."
"For nearly two decades, the incremental funding targets shifted, extending the timeline further into the future with each biennium, leaving a disproportionate cost for local taxpayers," Makin said.
The plan calls for setting aside $32 million to offset an anticipated loss of sales tax revenue if the state bans menthol cigarettes and vaping products. A bill to do that is currently pending in the Legislature.
Mills' spending plan also calls for squirreling away another $52 million in the state's reserve or 'rainy day' fund, bringing the fund's total to a record $320 million.
Other highlights of Mills' budget proposal:
• $151 million to further reform MaineCare, the state's Medicaid program for low-income residents.
• $47 million to support Maine’s public higher education institutions, including the University of Maine System.
• $50 million for the School Revolving Renovation Fund, which provides no-interest loans to school districts to upgrade properties.
Maine expects to get more than $1.1 billion in federal funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Mills outlined plans to spend the money in her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, which was submitted to the Legislature last week, which includes about $50 million for fixing roads, bridges and transportation systems. She's also proposed borrowing $140 million and leveraging that with federal relief dollars to meet transportation and other needs.
House Republicans issued a statement on the governor's preliminary proposal saying they were "encouraged" by some of the proposals but calling for more broad-based tax relief.
“While we are pleased that the governor has moved off of her previous opposition to increased revenue sharing and is now proposing some tax relief for low-income and elderly Mainers, we continue to believe that there needs to be tax relief for everyone," House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham said in a statement.
Dillingham means that "meaningful income and property tax relief is achievable" with a massive influx of federal funding heading to the state.
"The more that can be directed to Maine citizens, the more quickly our economy will recover and add jobs," she said.
House Republican Appropriations Lead Sawin Millett said he was encouraged that Mills "expressed support for bipartisan budget decisions that require two-thirds support" but also questioned why the state is planning to borrow more money with more than $900 million in surplus revenue.
"The earlier decision by Democrats to reject bipartisanship in favor of a majority budget has clearly generated public backlash and poisoned the atmosphere at a time when cooperation is needed," he said. "I hope the damage can be repaired going forward for the good of all Maine people."