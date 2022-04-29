(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a pair of bills aimed at helping alleviate a chronic shortage of affordable housing in the state.
One measure will allow accessory dwelling units to be built in residential zoned areas in cities and towns, with up to two housing units on a single-family dwelling lot and up to four units in targeted "growth areas" within a community.
The legislation, a key plank of House Speaker Ryan Fecteau's agenda, will maintain the ability of cities and towns to set and enforce local zoning regulations, but won't allow them to block accessory dwellings in residentially zoned areas.
Mills also signed a bill that will expand the Historic Property Rehabilitation Tax Credit for another five years to continue funding renovation projects that add more housing units.
During a signing ceremony at the state Capitol in Augusta, Mills said the changes will expand the amount of affordable housing that is out of reach for many in the current market.
"Our housing shortage is not new," Mills said in remarks. "But with more people wanting to move to Maine than ever before ... the demand has driven up prices even higher."
Maine leaders say a shrinking inventory of housing – for both market-based and affordable units – is driving up prices and edging many first-time buyers out of the market.
The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it harder to attract new families and companies to the state.
Allowing accessory dwelling units on single-family homes was one of the key recommendations of a state commission that released a report earlier this year calling for an overhaul of Maine's land use and zoning regulations to expand affordable housing options.
"When more Mainers are able to build in-law apartments and grow the supply of housing in their own communities and backyards without large public investments, it will help individual families and provide more options for young families looking to buy a first home and older Mainers who want to downsize into a home they can manage and afford," said Sanford Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio, who attended Wednesday's signing ceremony.
Earlier this year, Mills vetoed a plan that sought to increase taxes on high-end real estate transactions to help pay for affordable housing projects.
The plan, which was approved by the state Legislature, would have scrapped Maine's flat rate for real estate transfer taxes and replaced it with a "graduated" system that lowers the rate for some homeowners and increases rates for higher valued homes. The funds would have been earmarked for affordable housing programs.
Advocates said the modest increase in the real estate tax would help pay for affordable housing projects in Maine, which are in desperate need.
But Mills said changes would increase taxes with many people still struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic.