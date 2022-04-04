(The Center Square) -- Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill authorizing the Maine government to bail out two veterans’ homes scheduled to be closed.
The measure, filed by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, gives a green light to provide state funding to keep the two vets homes open and requires future shutdowns of state-run facilities to be approved by the state Legislature.
Mills, who signed the bill on Friday, praised lawmakers for moving quickly and called on them to approve her supplemental budget plan that includes $3.5 million to temporarily fund operations at the facilities in Machias and Caribou while the state comes up with a long-term solution.
"Our promise to Maine veterans is that we will stand by them, just as they stood by us in their service to our state and our nation," Mills said in a statement. "The veterans who live in the Caribou and Machias homes, along with their families and the hardworking, compassionate staff, all deserve for these facilities to stay open."
Mills' plan calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and $1.75 million in state revenues to keep the veterans homes open for at least another year.
State leaders have been scrambling to come up with a plan to keep the facilities open following the announcement by Maine Veterans' Homes, a nonprofit group that oversees veterans affairs in the state, that they will be closed this year.
Jackson praised Mills and fellow lawmakers for moving swiftly to approve his plan, calling it an example of putting "lofty rhetoric" about supporting veterans into action.
"The fact that we were able to put a stop to this injustice is a testament to our community," Jackson said in a statement.
Maine leaders recently wrote to Maine Veterans' Homes Board of Trustees, calling on the governing board to "consider all potential options" to prevent the planned closure.
Board members responded by saying the pending closure is a reflection of chronic workforce shortages and a declining veteran population, particularly in the two largely rural regions.
The board also raised concerns that a short term infusion of cash to keep the facilities open might only delay the inevitable closure, while compromising care for veterans in the interim.
The Maine Veterans' Home is a nonprofit organization, created by the state Legislature in 1977, which operates independently from the federal Veterans Administration.
The nonprofit operates six veterans homes, including the Machias and Caribou facilities, and receives federal and state funding in addition to private donations.