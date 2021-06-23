(The Center Square) – Emergency rules allowed the state and local governments in Maine to conduct much of their business remotely during the pandemic, and a law signed by Gov. Janet Mills makes the option for remote meetings permanent.
The measure, which was approved by the state Legislature in the final days of the session, authorizes municipal and county governments to provide regular remote access for local officials and constituents to meetings of governing boards.
Maintaining local remote meetings has emerged as a top priority for many local governments, boards, school committees and commissions after the pandemic. Many governing boards in cities and towns have not only adapted to remote meetings in the past year but found that they increase public participation.
Kate Dufour, of the Maine Municipal Association, said cities and towns saw increases in the number of residents tuning in to council, select board, planning board and committee meetings that would otherwise only draw a handful of participants.
"The ability to keep an ear on a public proceeding while taking care of children, preparing dinner or avoiding the drive to town hall made it easier for residents to keep updated on government activities," she told members of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee during a recent hearing on the bill.
Stephen Gorden, president of the Maine County Commissioners Association, argues that remote participation has vastly improved public engagement of local government.
"With remote participation, members of the public are not trapped in a government building for hours, and can engage in other activities while waiting to participate," he told the panel. "This makes it more likely that members of the public can engage with their government."
Public schools and state universities will also be authorized under the new law to adopt policies making remote access to meetings permanent.
"Virtual meetings for school districts and municipalities have allowed our governing boards to do their essential work," Victoria Wallack, a spokeswoman for the Maine School Boards Association, said in recent testimony. "That work has never been more important as we deal with the pandemic and its impact on our students and staff, both this year, with hybrid learning still going on in places, and what is anticipated will be a full reopening in the fall."
The bill's primary sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, said the changes are a "no-brainer" and will "allow Maine’s local governments and organizations to move into the 21st Century, protect public health measures, ensure for good government operations, and increase public participation."