(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is rolling back more restrictions with COVID-19 infections continuing to recede, but is keeping a statewide indoor mask mandate in place – for now.
On Thursday, Mills signed an executive order that lifts capacity limits on businesses and social distancing requirements for outdoor public spaces beginning on May 24. But Mills said face coverings must still be worn in public indoor settings.
"This change aligns with the latest science and makes sense for Maine at this stage, with more people getting vaccinated," Mills said. "The fact is the more people get vaccinated, the faster we will be able to get back to normal."
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most situations.
Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of Maine's Center for Disease Control, said the state is reviewing the CDC guidance but wasn't prepared to say if the state would ease the restrictions.
"Mask wearing remains critical, regardless of the venue," Shah said at a news briefing on Thursday.
Mills said the state Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Department of Education will be releasing guidance for public schools in coming weeks.
Maine is one of six states where 70% or more of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to CDC data.
As of Friday, Maine had administered more than 1.2 million vaccine doses, while more than 621,100 people – about 40% of the state – were fully vaccinated, according to state data.
The state's latest Public health data shows that the number of daily cases and deaths has been declining for several weeks. There have been more than 64,000 cases of the virus and 798 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to Maine CDC data.
Despite the improving public health metrics, Mills on Thursday also renewed a state emergency declaration for another month – the 15th extension – which she said is needed to continue federal assistance to respond to the pandemic.
"We are making important progress, but we must keep getting shots into arms to get this pandemic fully behind us," Mills said. "I urge all Maine people to get vaccinated so we can get back to normal as soon as possible."