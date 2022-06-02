(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Maine residents will be getting $850 relief checks beginning next week to help offset the costs of rising inflation.
The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said it will be mailing out at least 5,000 relief checks beginning Friday, which are expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as next week. The department will then issue an estimated 200,000 checks per week after that, with the expectation that a majority of the 858,000 recipients will get them by July.
Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement saying "help is on the way" for inflation-wary residents and praising bipartisan cooperation in the state Legislature "to do what is right for Maine people."
"The budgets of so many hardworking Maine people have been stretched to the brink by inflation, and while we cannot control inflation or global markets, we can make sure that Maine people have what they need to grapple with these rising costs," the Democrat said.
Mainers earning up to $100,000 for an individual or married filing separately, up to $150,000 for head of household and up to $200,000 for couples filing jointly, are eligible for the one-time relief payments. The average family will get $1,700, according to the Mills administration.
Recipients must also have filed a Maine individual income tax return as a full-time resident and not be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return.
Maine officials say they were able to overcome a potential challenge from a shortage of envelopes, caused by supply chain issues, but were able to secure enough for the checks.
Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said the state has "worked around the clock" to ensure the checks go out on time.
"We have met our goal of getting these checks out the door beginning in early June, and we will work nonstop until every qualifying Maine person has the relief they deserve," she said.
A $1.2 billion supplemental budget, signed by Mills in April, called for spending more than $722 million in state surplus funds to provide the relief checks.
Much of the funding came from surplus revenues backed by the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which diverted billions of dollars in federal aid to the state.
Like many states, Maine has also tapped into a windfall of federal funds to provide hiring bonuses or "hazard pay" for workers who toiled during the pandemic.
Last year, the state mailed out $285 one-time relief checks to 524,754 "essential" workers who remained on the job during the COVID-19 state of emergency.