(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is recommending that everyone in Maine wear a mask when in public indoor settings in regions of the state with "substantial" or "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission, regardless of their vaccination status.
Mills said the recommendation is based on guidance issued Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now says face coverings should be worn inside schools and in high transmission areas, regardless of vaccination status.
The state will also require masks for all K-12 teachers, staff, students and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status, based on the new CDC recommendations.
Mills said at least 72% of eligible Mainers have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Center for Disease Control – one of the best rates in the country.
"This has helped us keep our rates of COVID low compared to the rest of the nation, but the Delta variant remains a threat that we want to keep at bay as much as possible," she said. "The most effective way to do that is to get vaccinated. In the meantime, we recommend that Maine people follow the U.S. CDC’s updated public health recommendations."
In a departure from its earlier recommendations, the CDC now says even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. experiencing surges in COVID-19 infections.
The federal agency said the latest data shows that the delta variant "behaves uniquely differently" from previous strains of the virus that cause the COVID-19 disease.
"This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.
In Maine, only two counties – York and Piscataquis – meet the CDC's definition of high transmission, which is based on the number of cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, scaled to each community. The state's other 14 counties currently have “moderate” levels of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued guidelines suggesting that all students and teachers begin the school year wearing face coverings. The group said the recommendation is based in part on the likelihood that vaccines won't be approved for kids 12 and under before the school year begins.
Maine has reported more than 70,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have also been 899 deaths reported.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks to about 64 infections a day. Deaths have also risen in recent weeks.
But Mills' new recommendations drew criticism from Maine Republicans including former Gov. Paul LePage, who is running for governor in 2022.
He ripped Mills' decision to adopt the CDC's guidance saying it "seems to lean more on politics than science."
"Requiring people who are vaccinated to wear masks discourages the use of vaccines by sending a false message on the effectiveness of vaccines," LePage posted on social media. "Mask requirements are a step backwards and also erode personal freedoms."