(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is under pressure to suspend the state’s gas tax to help consumers amid skyrocketing fuel costs.
Lingering supply chain disruptions, record high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent gasoline prices soaring to historic levels. Gas was less than $3 a gallon a year ago on national average, and now is above $4 and this week achieved an all-time high.
In Maine, that's fueling calls for the Mills administration to temporarily suspend the state’s 30-cent gas tax to help soften the financial hit to motorists and businesses.
Republican lawmakers have filed a proposal that would suspend the tax until the end of the year, but it's not clear if the Democratic controlled Legislature will take it up.
"For a family or business that is counting every dollar as inflation continues its upward climb, every 30 cents per gallon makes a difference," state Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, the bill's sponsor, said in a statement.
The rising gas prices have also become an issue in the gubernatorial race, with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage calling on Mills to suspend the gas tax.
On Tuesday, LePage called on Mills to cut the gas tax by at least 50% for the next several months and temporarily ease tolls along the state's highways.
"High gas prices are hurting Maine families, our senior citizens on fixed incomes, and our small businesses," LePage, who is challenging Mills in the November elections, said in a statement. "Lowering the gas tax and cutting tolls is the proper way to provide immediate relief for the Maine people."
Gas prices in Maine shattered records this week after rising to an average of $4.25 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast.
Prices are likely to increase following a decision by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to block imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal.
Overall, Maine drivers pay a total of 48.4 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes, including state and federal taxes and other fees, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
The state’s gas tax generates about $230 million a year, according to the Department of Transportation. The money goes toward fixing roads and bridges, and other projects.
But transit advocates and local governments are urging lawmakers not to suspend the gas tax, saying it would deprive the state of much-needed revenue for roadway upgrades.
"User fees such as those paid at the pump fund the lion's share of fixing our roads, and we know Maine voters support transportation whenever it is on the ballot," Maria Fuentes, executive director of Maine Better Transportation Association, said in a statement. "We count on these revenues to match critical federal funds."