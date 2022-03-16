(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is pitching a $3.5 million plan to help bail out a pair of Maine veterans’ homes that are scheduled to be shut down.
Mills' proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and another $1.75 million in state revenues to help keep the veterans homes in Machias and Caribou open for at least another year. She said the temporary bail out would give the nonprofit that runs the homes time to develop a long-term plan to keep the facilities open.
"The veterans who live in these homes, along with their families and staff, all deserve for them to stay open," Mills said in a statement.
The recent announcement by Maine Veterans' Homes, a nonprofit group that oversees veterans affairs in the state, that it will be closing the two homes later this year has state leaders scrambling to come up with plans to keep them open.
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has filed a bill that would provide additional state funding to keep the two vets homes open and require any future shutdowns of state-run facilities to be approved by the state Legislature. He praised Mills' proposal to provide stopgap funding to keep the facilities open.
"The closure of any veterans home should only be the option of last resort," Jackson said in a statement.
Maine leaders recently wrote to the Maine Veterans' Homes Board of Trustees, calling on the governing board to "consider all potential options" to prevent the planned closures.
In the request, Mills and members of the state's congressional delegation pointed out that the board's latest tax returns show a $25 million gross operating profit in 2019, "which calls into question the urgent need to shutter these homes and warrants a fuller explanation of MVH’s current financial position."
But veterans officials say the pending closure is a reflection of chronic workforce shortages and a declining veteran population, particularly in the two largely rural regions. The group has raised concerns that a short-term infusion of cash to keep the facilities open might only delay the inevitable closure, while compromising care for the state's veterans in the interim.
The Maine Veterans' Home is a nonprofit organization, created by the state Legislature in 1977, which operates independently from the federal Veterans Administration.
The nonprofit operates six veterans homes and receives federal and state funding in addition to private donations.