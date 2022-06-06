(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising lead over Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage ahead of November's rematch between the two gubernatorial candidates.
Mills, who is seeking a second term, has raised more than $3.2 million and spent about $906,000 this election cycle, leaving her with more than $1.79 million cash-in-hand as of last week, according to campaign finance filings with the Maine Ethics Commission.
Meanwhile, LePage has raised about $1.5 million and spent $539,246 in the current election cycle, leaving him with $685,421 in his campaign kitty, according to his filings.
Both Mills and LePage are unopposed in their respective June 14 primary elections. Sam Hunkler, a physician, is running as an independent. He has raised about $2,000, filings show.
LePage, 73, served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019 and moved to Florida after leaving office but recently returned to the state and reestablished his residency. While he was elected to two consecutive terms, Maine allows governors to run for a third term if they sit out one election cycle.
Mills, 74, defeated six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% to become the first woman elected to the governor's office.
The former prosecutor and attorney general ran on a platform overturning many of LePage's executive actions on climate change, welfare and health care, often tying the Republican's policies as governor to then-President Donald Trump.
Since stepping down, LePage has been critical of many of Mills' decisions, issuing a statement in 2020 saying the Democrat should be "removed from office" over her reopening plans.
Outside groups are expected to spend heavily on the gubernatorial race – as they did in the 2018 election, when Mills benefited from a massive influx of money from liberal groups.
Last month, Maine's Republican Party kicked off its ad campaign with a TV spot criticizing the Mills' administration for using tax dollars to create LGBTQ lesson plans for elementary school students.
The blistering ad claims Millls spent $2.8 million to create the educational videos that teach "radical school lessons" such as same-sex relationships and transgenderism.
Republicans view the race as an opportunity to win a governor's office as they plot a strategy to regain Congress and down ballot races in next year's midterm elections.