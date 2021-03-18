(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills has extended a state of emergency for another month and is urging Mainers to continue to take precautions against the coronavirus.
Mills said the extension, the 13th since she signed the emergency order last year, is necessary as the state grapples with the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
"We are in a race between vaccinations and variants," Mills said in a statement. "And with more than a quarter of all Maine people now having received their first dose, we are making good progress. But we have got to keep our foot on the gas to get more people vaccinated, to keep people alive and healthy, and to get us back to normal sooner."
The move follows a failed effort by Republican lawmakers to repeal the governor's emergency powers. Last week, during a two-day legislative session, Democrats blocked a resolution that would have ended the governor's declared state of emergency.
"The idea that we need endless, unilateral emergency orders to get more federal taxpayer money is wrongheaded thinking," said Rep. Peter Lyford, R-Eddington, who filed the resolution. "The federal government isn’t going to forget about Maine. We want our democracy back."
Under her emergency declaration, Mills has wielded sweeping powers to direct the state government's response to the pandemic. In the past year, she has issued dozens of orders – from those closing schools, day care centers and other businesses to a stay-at-home advisory and limits on public gatherings – to prevent the spread of the virus.
Like most states, Maine has seen a decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 203 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.
Nearly 195,000 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, or roughly 14.44% of the state's population, according to the state agency.
On Wednesday, the state Republican Party started a social media "blackout" campaign, calling on opponents of the governor's emergency powers to post an "Open Maine for Business" tag over there on their homepages.
"It's time to re-open Maine and it's time to send Janet Mills a message," the state GOP posted on its Facebook page. "Since she is unwilling to hear your stories about your struggling businesses due to her ever-changing and inconsistent business policies, let's bring our message to her."
Mills must decide whether to extend the order again before April 15, when it expires. She noted that other states, including neighboring Vermont, have also extended their emergency orders.
"I urge all Maine people to keep doing the basic things that keep us healthy, like wearing a mask, and to sign up to get the vaccine when they are eligible," Mills said in the statement. "Together, we will get through this and get our state and our economy back on track."